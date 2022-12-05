Edit Account-Sign Out
PICTURES: Eastbourne’s Winterland 2022

Winterland is back in Eastbourne for the festive period.

By India Wentworth
7 hours ago

Eastbourne’s Winterland opened last week (December 1) and can be found next to the Enterprise Shopping Centre. It will be open until January 8.

Winterland features traders selling food, drink, and gifts.

The site is also home to the ice rink which attracted more than 17,000 visitors last year.

You can buy tickets for the ice rink online at www.eastbourneicerink.co.uk.

1. Eastbourne Winterland 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2. Eastbourne Winterland 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3. Eastbourne Winterland 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

4. Eastbourne Winterland 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

