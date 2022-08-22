PICTURES: Elvis tribute at Eastbourne pop-up park

The pop-up park in Victoria Place opened in July its final day will be August 30, lining up nicely with the end of the bank holiday weekend.

It involves the road being pedestrianised with plenty of picnic benches and deckchairs out for people to enjoy everything local businesses have to offer.

There’s also live music and entertainment and Andy T King took to the stage as Elvis on Friday night (August 19).

CEO of Your Eastbourne BID Stephen Holt said: “So far, we’ve welcomed thousands to the pop-up park, to enjoy the summer atmosphere and some great food and local music.

“This weekend, we are focusing on the family vibe – with free activities to keep you amused during the bank holiday.

“Thank you to everyone who has already come down and supported the local traders and the event. Our traders have worked so hard to run this six week road closure and bring something a little different to the town – all to encourage you to Love Local, Shop Local!”

