PICTURES: Final day of Eastbourne's Airbourne 2022
Eastbourne’s Airbourne closed on Sunday (August 21) with a final day of displays finished off with a fireworks show.
The free four-day airshow opened on Thursday (August 18) at 12pm and closed last night (Sunday, August 21) with a firework display thanks to sponsorship from the Eastbourne Hospitality Association and supplier Frontier Fireworks.
The airshow featured more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, simulators, and plenty of food and drink options. There was also children’s entertainment and live music.
Sergeant Tom Fuller is the project officer for the RAF village which includes 14 stands to show off a variety of roles and sides to the air force.
He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be doing shows like this again. It’s all about positivity, speaking to the public, and showing them how great the air force is.”