PICTURES: Final day of Eastbourne's Airbourne 2022

The free four-day airshow opened on Thursday (August 18) at 12pm and closed last night (Sunday, August 21) with a firework display thanks to sponsorship from the Eastbourne Hospitality Association and supplier Frontier Fireworks.

The airshow featured more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, simulators, and plenty of food and drink options. There was also children’s entertainment and live music.

Sergeant Tom Fuller is the project officer for the RAF village which includes 14 stands to show off a variety of roles and sides to the air force.

He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be doing shows like this again. It’s all about positivity, speaking to the public, and showing them how great the air force is.”

1. Airbourne 2022 closing fireworks (photo by Jon Rigby) Airbourne 2022 closing fireworks (photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Final day of Airbourne 2022 (photo by Jon Rigby) Final day of Airbourne 2022 (photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon & Joe Rigby) Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon & Joe Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

4. Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon & Joe Rigby) Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon & Joe Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales