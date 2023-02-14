Pictures from the first Paradice Board Game Convention in Worthing, featuring Pokémon, board games and role play games
Hundreds of people flocked to the first Paradice Board Game Convention in Worthing, with more than 20 traders selling Pokémon, board games and role play games. Organiser Mill Goble, from local events company Atomic Force Productions, said everyone was excited to be at the Assembly Hall on Saturday and there was loads going on.
This brand new board gaming convention was run in partnership with Dice Board Game Lounge, which provided an extensive free-to-play board game library all day, alongside Pokémon card battles run by The GZone and zombie craft workshops from local prop-makers Lawn of the Dead.
Mill said board gaming had risen hugely in popularity since the pandemic lockdowns and the local Worthing Boardgamers Facebook group now has more than 500 members, many of them attending regular meet-ups at Dice in Portland Road, Comics, Games and Coffee in the Montague Centre, and the Ardington Hotel in Steyne Gardens