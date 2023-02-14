Pictures from the first Paradice Board Game Convention in Worthing, featuring Pokémon, board games and role play games

Hundreds of people flocked to the first Paradice Board Game Convention in Worthing, with more than 20 traders selling Pokémon, board games and role play games. Organiser Mill Goble, from local events company Atomic Force Productions, said everyone was excited to be at the Assembly Hall on Saturday and there was loads going on.