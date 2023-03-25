Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton’s i360 hosted a ‘clothing optional’ event yesterday.

By India Wentworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT

Nudist were able to strip off high above Brighton for the 45-minute ride on the attraction yesterday (March 25).

The event was hosted by Nothing On Events to celebrate its first birthday.

The event description said: “The clothing-optional nature of the evening means it can be enjoyed by anybody, it’s a fab opportunity to mix as naked people and ‘textiles’ and who knows, maybe we’ll end up with more naked people on the pod than we started with??

“This unique event promises to be even more spectacular as it’s one of the rare occasions that the time of sunset and private flight times align so we should (hopefully) have a beautiful spring sky whilst the sun disappears behind the horizon about halfway through the flight.”

-

- Photo: Eddie Mitchell

-

- Photo: Eddie Mitchell

-

- Photo: Eddie Mitchell


