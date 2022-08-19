PICTURES: Red Arrows perform over Eastbourne

The free four-day airshow opened yesterday (Thursday, August 18) at 12pm and will run until Sunday night (August 21) with a closing firework display at 9pm.

The airshow will feature more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, simulators, and plenty of food and drink options. There will also be children’s entertainment and live music on August 19-20.

The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton.

Airbourne 2022 Red Arrows (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Airbourne 2022 Red Arrows (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Airbourne 2022 Red Arrows (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Airbourne 2022 Red Arrows (Photo by Jon Rigby)