PICTURES: Red Arrows perform over Eastbourne
Airbourne started yesterday (August 18) and the Red Arrows did not disappoint.
By India Wentworth
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:56 am
The free four-day airshow opened yesterday (Thursday, August 18) at 12pm and will run until Sunday night (August 21) with a closing firework display at 9pm.
The airshow will feature more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, simulators, and plenty of food and drink options. There will also be children’s entertainment and live music on August 19-20.
The Red Arrows are performing on all four days. Here are the routes and times you need to know.
The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton.
Page 1 of 4