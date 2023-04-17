Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: South East England Westie Walks brings sea of white to Littlehampton

​​A sea of white was seen on Littlehampton beach on Saturday as Westie owners from across the south east gathered for an organised walk, the third of its kind in the town and the most successful yet.

Elaine Hammond
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST

People came to Littlehampton from all over the south, including Crawley, Surrey, Kent, London, Brighton and Southampton, and the weather was kind for the duration of the day. Organiser Clare Palmer said the third ​South East England Westie Walks in Littlehampton saw the town welcome 50 Westies for a beach walk at low tide.

"It was a huge success!" she said. "The Westies brought their humans to the seaside for a splash and paddle on the beach, walking towards Rustington before turning back and enjoying coffee, cake and food at Edge by the Sea cafe at Norfolk Gardens. I very much enjoy organising such fun events at Littlehampton, to show off our beautiful beach, support a local cafe and share our love for Westies."

For future events, join the South East England Westie Walks Facebook Group, or keep an eye on local media for updates, as Clare hopes to hold another event later this year, tide dependent.

The third Littlehampton Westie Walk took place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and the town welcomed 50 Westies to a beach walk at low tide - a huge success!

1. Littlehampton Westie Walk

The third Littlehampton Westie Walk took place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and the town welcomed 50 Westies to a beach walk at low tide - a huge success! Photo: Clare Palmer

2. Littlehampton Westie Walk

The third Littlehampton Westie Walk took place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and the town welcomed 50 Westies to a beach walk at low tide - a huge success! Photo: Clare Palmer

3. Littlehampton Westie Walk

The third Littlehampton Westie Walk took place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and the town welcomed 50 Westies to a beach walk at low tide - a huge success! Photo: Clare Palmer

4. Littlehampton Westie Walk

The third Littlehampton Westie Walk took place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and the town welcomed 50 Westies to a beach walk at low tide - a huge success! Photo: Clare Palmer

