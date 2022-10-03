PICTURES: WayfinderWoman 'Pier2Peer' walk from Eastbourne to Hastings

WayfinderWoman is a charity run by women, for women. It helps those who are feeling anxious and uncertain about themselves or their future. ‘Pier2Peer’ is the annual fundraiser, sponsored by Cadence Cycle Club and Freedom Leisure, which went ahead on Saturday (October 1) and was opened by MP Caroline Ansell outside the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne. A spokesperson for the charity said: “The weather turned from rain to sun at exactly the right moment and our walkers, runners and cyclists took off bright and early on Saturday to make their way along the beach.”

Lightning Fibre formed a walking team that led the way for the full 16 miles. Amongst the walkers, runners and cyclists was Kate Bennett and her baby Cody. Kate put Cody on her back and walked with him the first five-mile segment of the route to Pevensey Bay. By then he was fast asleep so was collected by his dad Samuel Bennett while Kate turned around and ran back to Eastbourne.

The charity spokesperson said: “In addition to this being our major annual fundraiser to help us, P2P is also about people being together and supporting and celebrating their wellbeing along our beautiful East Sussex coastline.”

1. WayfinderWoman ‘Pier2Peer 2022' - Cyclists with medals at the finish line WayfinderWoman ‘Pier2Peer 2022' - Cyclists with medals at the finish line Photo: - Photo Sales

2. WayfinderWoman ‘Pier2Peer 2022' WayfinderWoman ‘Pier2Peer 2022' Photo: - Photo Sales

3. WayfinderWoman ‘Pier2Peer 2022' WayfinderWoman ‘Pier2Peer 2022' Photo: - Photo Sales

4. WayfinderWoman ‘Pier2Peer 2022' - Matthew Jackson director of Cadence and Carolyn Ansell MP WayfinderWoman ‘Pier2Peer 2022' - Matthew Jackson director of Cadence and Carolyn Ansell MP Photo: - Photo Sales