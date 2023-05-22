Places available on Chichester hormones workshop

Special guest Noelle Moyler, a local Women’s Wellness Coach will join Dr Liz Leek to discuss Movement and Hormones.
The impact on our health due to our busy and demanding lifestyles is far-reaching and women today are suffering with hormone-related symptoms more than ever. Understanding how our hormones work and the factors that influence them are the key to empowering yourself to greater balance and well-being.
Noelle Moyler, a local Women's Wellness Coach who runs Blueberries and Jellyfish has an impressive list of qualifications under her belt to support women through the different stages of life, ensuring they move, eat and exercise correctly.Many people think that it is simply the case that more exercise makes for better results - but this is incorrect. Noelle and Liz will discuss the different types of exercises and the impact on our hormones and how to help tailor our exercise for a whole-istic approach to include hormonal balance, pelvic and long-term health, fitness, and bone strength.
Spaces will be limited for these free workshops, which will also include Q&A opportunities. To reserve your space for this THRIVING Hormone workshop about Movement on June 21st at 7.30 pm at The Pavilion, Chichester, visit Eventbrite.com