If you aren’t sure where to start take a dip in the sea, but you can also experience river dips across the county.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service gives its tips on swimming safely as drowning is a leading cause of accidental death in the UK and we work with partner agencies to keep everyone safe around water.

Drownings can happen quickly and without warning and can have a devastating impact.

Although many people will survive they can be left with life-changing injuries.

Enjoy being near the water but be aware of the risks

If you are going out on your own, let someone know where you are going and when you are coming back.

Obey any warning or safety signs.

Look out for trip or slip hazards around water and stick to proper pathways.

Remember river banks and cliff edges may be unstable and give way.

Don’t fool around near water, especially if you have been drinking – look out for each other and raise the alarm if you see someone in trouble.

The RNLI advises you to "Float to Live" if you do fall in - floating to give your body time to get over "cold water shock" which can make you breathe in water

Open Water Swimming

Open water swimming is an increasingly popular sport and a great way for adults to keep fit whilst enjoying nature.

Taking sensible precautions will enhance your safety.

Swimming in a group or better still at an organised event is a safer way of starting open water swimming, never swim alone.

Start slowly, build up strength and experience gradually. You will develop some resistance to cold water but cold shock always remains a danger, get out before you get cold and make sure you have warm clothes to put on.

Never swim in canals, locks or urban rivers; flowing water can be extremely powerful and levels can rise several feet in minutes even if it is not raining where you are. Moving water will rob you of heat 250 times more quickly than still water.

Do not jump in, you never know what might be hidden just below the surface, if the water is very cold sudden immersion can cause a gasp reflex causing you to inhale water on contact.

Wear a brightly coloured swim hat and consider a safety buoy to make yourself more visible.

Always consider your exit point, and any emergency exits, before you get in the water.

HAVE YOU READ: How to keep safe on the beach

1. Arundel Lido All sessions are pre-book. Sessions include: early morning and evening adult only swims, family sessions, lane swims, swimming lessons and instructor led activities. The lido is opening from April until September. Photo: Elaine Hammond Photo Sales

2. The Triangle Lido, Burgess Hill, West Sussex The outdoor pool is open until Sunday, August 28. You can book a family fun, fun splash and slide or just swim session and enjoy use of both our indoor leisure pool and a splash under the sun in our outdoor lido. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Pavilion In the Park, Horsham, West Sussex The Pavilions In The Park boasts three swimming pools including a 25m 8 lane pool, indoor and an outdoor heated pool. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Barcombe Mills, Lewes, East Sussex Barcombe Mills is alongside the River Ouse. Wild Swimming website says: 'Fantastic 5km stretch of swimming on river Ouse. No current but clean, deep water. Boat hire. Steep banks.' Photo: Peter Cripps Photo Sales