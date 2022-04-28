Plaistow Maypole village fete to returns after three years

For the first time since 2019 this year’s Plaistow Maypole Fete will return on Bank Holiday Monday. SUS-220428-125442001

The traditional village fete on Plaistow Village Green will provide entertainment for all the family including fairground rides, pony rides, face painting, dog show and a full programme of entertainment and live music, as well as tractors and a fire engine. Refreshments including a BBQ, beer tent, Pimms and Prosecco and cream teas and Ice cream will be available all afternoon.

All the proceeds go directly to Plaistow Preschool, which is a registered charity supporting local families.

This year, Plaistow Preschool’s children will dance around the Maypole at 12pm with new lead practitioner Nicola Holben who took over the running of the Preschool in September 2021 following the retirement of long standing teachers Carol Krol and Margaret Edwards.

Nicola Holben said: “The children have shown amazing skills, listening, concentrating and practising their dance. They have chosen their own music and worked together creating an exciting and fun performance for all to enjoy.”

Sponsored by Knight Frank, Direct Acoustics and Shower Power the fete kicks off with a full programme of activities in the centre ring to entertain visitors throughout the afternoon including the famous fun dog show.

Visitors will love the live music performances from singer song-writer Anouska Assisi and local ukulele group UKES A WEY.

There will also be a gymnastics display from Victory Gymnastics Club and party entertainers CrazyBeanz will be arriving in style with their Unicorn Twilight who will be holding a whole host of activities including magic and bubble shows. Before the end of the fete everyone is invited to join local party maker, DJ Peacock as he brings all the family favourites to the dance floor for everyone to join in, in this high energy party.

Also returning to the fete are the ever popular Plaistow Preschool ‘Best in Show’ competitions.

The Best In Show categories include ‘Best decorated stone’ (preschool); ‘Best brownie’ (U12, secondary school & adult); ‘Best decorated biscuit’ (preschool, Primary and junior); ‘Best selfie’ (preschool and primary) and ‘Best local nature photo’ (Junior, Secondary & adult). Entry forms are available from Kirdford, Plaistow and Ifold stores or follow Plaistow Preschool on Facebook.

The Grand Raffle will not disappoint with over 35 prizes donated by local businesses with a £200 cash top prize sponsored by Fox Oak Landscaping and Groundworks, and second prize is a three night stay at Ganders Gate Glamping.

Prizes also include meal vouchers for local restaurants and takeaways including the Half Moon, Sir Roger Tichbourne, Foresters Arms, The Cricketers, Onslow Arms, Nomads Fish and Chip Van and Willy’s Neapolitan Pizza.

Tickets are available in Kirdford, Plaistow and Ifold Stores or by emailing [email protected]

Come along and join the fun, enjoy some live music and see if your pooch has what it takes to win a class in the dog show.