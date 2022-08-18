Plant experts to come to Borde Hill for Autumn Fair

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Autumn plant fair at Borde Hill

Garden lovers will be able to select from multi award-winning nurseries including Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants, Copton Ash Nursery and Beechbridge Plants.

The Plant Fairs Roadshow’s own Plant Doctor will be on hand to answer questions.

Borde Hill’s gardening team will also be available during the event to answer questions and give free guided tours at 11am and 2pm.

Late summer is a great time to visit the garden, with many flowers including dahlias, Japanese anemones and roses, all providing colour well into autumn.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy over 50 sculptures until the end of September, as part of ‘The Artist’s Garden’ exhibition.

Entry to Borde Hill Garden and the Plant Fair: Adults £10.50, Concessions £10.00 (Free to Members of Borde Hill), RHS Members receive 20% discount.