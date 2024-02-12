Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group will be celebrating water in all its aspects, including as a vital resource, habitat for marine and wild life, the impact of climate change, health, tourism and its spiritual influence.

The Spring Water Festival will celebrate the water, Eastbourne’s beach and the network of Refill stations, located along the 19km of Eastbourne’s seafront

and coastline.

After the successes of the previous three festivals, Plastic Free Eastbourne have announced that is brining its annual Spring Water Festival back for a fourth time. Picture: Visit Eastbourne

By providing free mains “spring water” the group aims to raise awareness for everyone to refill reusable water bottles and reduce the amount of single

use plastic.

A wide range of exciting events is being planned, for all ages and interests – from walks visiting the refill stations along Spring Water Way, a ‘Big Beach

Clean’ event, pilgrimages, art exhibitions and studio on the beach events, citizen science studies and health and well-being events.

This year, the Eco Fair is due to become a keynote event with many stalls, from a range of partner organisations, where the public can learn about how local organisations are approaching water. There will also be a wide range of traders offering items for sale.

Oliver Sterno, Founder and Community Leader, Plastic Free Eastbourne said: “We believe in taking action with urgency in order to raise awareness about some of the issues facing our environment. We are driven by a single goal: to do our part in making Eastbourne a better place for everyone.