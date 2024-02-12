Plastic Free Eastbourne announces fourth annual Spring Water Festival
The group will be celebrating water in all its aspects, including as a vital resource, habitat for marine and wild life, the impact of climate change, health, tourism and its spiritual influence.
The Spring Water Festival will celebrate the water, Eastbourne’s beach and the network of Refill stations, located along the 19km of Eastbourne’s seafront
and coastline.
By providing free mains “spring water” the group aims to raise awareness for everyone to refill reusable water bottles and reduce the amount of single
use plastic.
A wide range of exciting events is being planned, for all ages and interests – from walks visiting the refill stations along Spring Water Way, a ‘Big Beach
Clean’ event, pilgrimages, art exhibitions and studio on the beach events, citizen science studies and health and well-being events.
This year, the Eco Fair is due to become a keynote event with many stalls, from a range of partner organisations, where the public can learn about how local organisations are approaching water. There will also be a wide range of traders offering items for sale.
Oliver Sterno, Founder and Community Leader, Plastic Free Eastbourne said: “We believe in taking action with urgency in order to raise awareness about some of the issues facing our environment. We are driven by a single goal: to do our part in making Eastbourne a better place for everyone.
"We want to influence all stages of this environmental crisis and we strive to build productive relationships and make a positive impact.”