Plastic-free picnic in Chichester

The plastic free picnic is being supported by Chichester and Arun Green Party Coordinator.

There’s nothing nicer than a picnic on a summer’s day, but local groups are taking up the challenge of preparing one, with no plastic!

The plastic-free picnic will take place Friday, July 29 at Oaklands Park (the southern end near Chichester Festival Theatre) from 12.00pm to 2.00pm and everyone is welcome.

Laura Eccott, Chichester and Arun Green Party Coordinator, said: “Going plastic free is a great step towards lifelong changes that will have a positive impact on the world around us, from reducing your carbon footprint to preventing plastic waste harm to wildlife, whilst also enabling people to put their money into supporting local sustainable businesses.”