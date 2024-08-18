Play explores the plight of World War One widows for the Arundel Festival

Stuart Smithers maintains his proud record of contributing short plays to the annual Arundel Festival.

“Ten years ago I did a play about the suffragettes during World War One. This play is about the aftermath of World War One and the period between the wars, going up to the beginning of World War Two and it is about the dreadful way that the widows in World War One were dealt with by the state, principally financially. I have used a fictional widow in her early 20s speaking in 1919 immediately after the war and then we have another actress playing the same woman 20 years later at the beginning of World War Two in which she loses her son. I find it unimaginable that within 20 years these women lost both husbands and sons. At the start we see a young woman sending her husband off to war full of optimism and confidence that it will be over by Christmas and then you see the gradual realisation that it would not be over anywhere near as quickly. Then she loses her husband and then she's in a very difficult financial position because the state aid is so paltry. She has to fight very hard to bring her child up and then in 1939 we see her more jaded but she has managed to make her way through and she has found a decent job in a factory and she is independent. Her fighting spirit has not been cowed but you do see her resentment at the way that she has been treated financially.”