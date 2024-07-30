Playing a 16th-century farmer’s wife - new Chichester film

Lena Richardson (Claire Grogan Photography)

Lena Richardson is playing a 16th-century farmer’s wife in The Barn, the debut production from Chichester Filmmakers.

Written and directed by Jonathan Brooker, The Barn launches with a gala premiere at the Chichester Cinema at New Park on August 4 and will also be shown at this year’s Chichester International Film Festival.

The Barn is a mysterious tale which centres on a young woman, Ellen (Jasmine Thomas), who is discovered unconscious in a dark and abandoned barn in the 16th century wearing clothes 200 years out of date. Taken in by a caring family in a small village, suspicions grow as life and death events rack the community, but Ellen doesn’t seem to age a day. Fear grows throughout the village culminating in a shocking climax at the barn of her discovery, bringing Ellen’s journey into the 20th century and the links of her mysterious immortality to the times of the Vikings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lena said: “When I first heard about it I was really interested in the storyline. I thought this is something completely different. She's a great character. She's very caring and so typical of a farmer's wife.”

But more it's difficult to say for fear of giving too much away.

“We filmed it mostly at the Weald and Downland Museum. There were a couple of churches that we used elsewhere but I would say the bulk of it was at the museum. We were in one building for the 1950s for a doctor's surgery and we used the barn for the main story. We also used a lovely farmhouse for the 16th century and another farmhouse for the 14th. We filmed it about three months ago and the film is about 20 minutes long and the lovely thing is that it's a mix of professionals and new graduates from anywhere, but a lot of them obviously from Chichester. They do the tech side and crew and costume and even act and it's great to have that mix so we were able to exchange lots of ideas and energy and enthusiasm and they were able to pick up tips and tricks from people like me that have been doing it for a long time.”

A big part of the excitement was having Kate Winslet involved at an early script read-through which helped develop and refine the story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was great. She was there for three full hours. She asked lots of questions and answered lots of questions but she also asked lots of questions about the script and gave us some really valuable feedback.”