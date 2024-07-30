Playing a 16th-century farmer’s wife - new Chichester film
Written and directed by Jonathan Brooker, The Barn launches with a gala premiere at the Chichester Cinema at New Park on August 4 and will also be shown at this year’s Chichester International Film Festival.
The Barn is a mysterious tale which centres on a young woman, Ellen (Jasmine Thomas), who is discovered unconscious in a dark and abandoned barn in the 16th century wearing clothes 200 years out of date. Taken in by a caring family in a small village, suspicions grow as life and death events rack the community, but Ellen doesn’t seem to age a day. Fear grows throughout the village culminating in a shocking climax at the barn of her discovery, bringing Ellen’s journey into the 20th century and the links of her mysterious immortality to the times of the Vikings.
Lena said: “When I first heard about it I was really interested in the storyline. I thought this is something completely different. She's a great character. She's very caring and so typical of a farmer's wife.”
But more it's difficult to say for fear of giving too much away.
“We filmed it mostly at the Weald and Downland Museum. There were a couple of churches that we used elsewhere but I would say the bulk of it was at the museum. We were in one building for the 1950s for a doctor's surgery and we used the barn for the main story. We also used a lovely farmhouse for the 16th century and another farmhouse for the 14th. We filmed it about three months ago and the film is about 20 minutes long and the lovely thing is that it's a mix of professionals and new graduates from anywhere, but a lot of them obviously from Chichester. They do the tech side and crew and costume and even act and it's great to have that mix so we were able to exchange lots of ideas and energy and enthusiasm and they were able to pick up tips and tricks from people like me that have been doing it for a long time.”
A big part of the excitement was having Kate Winslet involved at an early script read-through which helped develop and refine the story.
“She was great. She was there for three full hours. She asked lots of questions and answered lots of questions but she also asked lots of questions about the script and gave us some really valuable feedback.”
The film’s producer Petrina Rodwell added, “The Barn is an incredible showcase of the film talent in Chichester and the surrounding area, and the gala premiere is a recognition of everyone’s hard work. We’re thrilled that the first official screening is taking place at the Chichester International Film Festival. It’s the perfect place to mark this significant milestone for the Chichester Filmmakers and puts us firmly on the map for future productions. The Barn gala premiere is set to take place on August 4 (tickets chichestercinema.org). Additional local screenings are planned to thank our supporters and increase interest in Chichester Filmmakers. Developing a short film on this scale on a zero budget production had its challenges. Chichester Filmmakers were very grateful to the supporters who donated to the crowd-funding campaign on Go Fund Me to cover some of the expenses. As well as increasing the profile of the fast-growing filmmaking community in Chichester, the premiere will kickstart The Barn’s submission to film festivals.”