Playing Sherlock Holmes in The Hound of the Baskervilles at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

In a cast of just three, Andrew Pollard takes the role of Sherlock Holmes as the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle classic The Hound of the Baskervilles hits the stage at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne this summer (August 2-31).

It’s an exciting challenge: “I grew up watching the Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce (Holmes and Watson) films and I guess I just got that imprint. I think I saw all the films before I read any of the stories, and as Sherlock Holmes I just loved Basil Rathbone. And I just loved those old films, and in this there is certainly a little bit of a nod to that. They were much more broad in their strokes in the film and there was a certain comedy with Nigel Bruce as a bumbling Watson. For comedic purposes that is something that we are using in this version, just comedically teasing it out. I loved Jeremy Brett as Sherlock Homles, but really it's what you grew up on that you remember. Jeremy Brett was the definitive Sherlock Holmes in terms of honouring what was actually in the books and the stories but with this one there is a comic element – though we've got to get the balance right. We are actors and we are wanting to tell the story and to honour the story. It is really important that each character actually believes in what they're doing and saying otherwise it would just be comic nothingness and the audience would stop caring. We've got to take the story seriously and take the characters seriously but at the same time there is that comedy and there is also the multi-roling aspect to it all.

“And actually I play more characters than anyone else in the show. Once we're off and running there's going to be awful lot of running around backstage for me jumping in and out of costumes. For a lot of the story Sherlock Holmes isn't in it and that means I get so many of the other characters. But I love doing that. I was born in the wrong generation. I love character acting and wigs and teeth and all sorts of things like that. You've got to get into those characters and the costume does a lot of it for you but it helps when you have the voice and when you have the walk. Each character has got to be strongly drawn.”

As for the fascination of Sherlock Holmes: “I think it is because he is quite complex. He is not completely virtuous. He has got his demons, and we always love somebody who is flawed even though he is also a genius. We've all got flaws and I think he was really quite a rounded figure for that time. Conan Doyle wrote it with a lot of depth to Sherlock Holmes and I love that.”

The Hound of the Baskervilles (contributed pic)

Andrew makes his Eastbourne debut in this production. His career has spanned over 32 years. He originated the role of Phileas Fogg in Around the World in 80 Days for New Vic Theatre in 2013 and continued his association with the role all the way to Broadway in 2019. Most recently Andrew starred in A Leap in the Dark for New Vic and on the small screen in TV shows including Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Womanhood.