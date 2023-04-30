Plea made to motorcyclists ahead of the May bank holiday bike run in Hastings

A plea has been made to motorcyclists planning to come to Hastings for the May bank holiday bike run following previous parking concerns.

Hastings Borough Council (HBC) said it is looking forward to welcoming bikers for the traditional May Day bank holiday bike run tomorrow (Monday, May 1) – although, like last year, the formal ‘Bike1066’ event is not taking place.

A HBC spokesperson said: “Dedicated bike parking will be provided in Pelham Place Car Park on the seafront and the Stade open space in the Old Town. We ask bikers to please park safely in these dedicated parking areas and not on the road or pavements, which can cause delays and obstruction to emergency vehicles.

“Unfortunately, there have been instances in the past of emergency vehicles struggling to get along the seafront, and wheelchairs/pushchairs struggling to pass bikes on the pavement. All we are asking is for people to be sensible so everyone can have a great time; the many bikers who we love to see and the many spectators/visitors who also love to see the bikes. We hope you all have a great time tomorrow!”

May Day Bike Run in Hastings.

Those coming by car can park in the Priory Street, Carlisle Parade and Priory Meadow car parks, according to HBC.

The spokesperson added: “If you normally park your car in Pelham Place Car Park, this will need to be moved before May 1.”

