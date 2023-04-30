Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
4 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
5 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
8 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
8 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Plea made to motorcyclists ahead of the May bank holiday bike run in Hastings

A plea has been made to motorcyclists planning to come to Hastings for the May bank holiday bike run following previous parking concerns.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST

Hastings Borough Council (HBC) said it is looking forward to welcoming bikers for the traditional May Day bank holiday bike run tomorrow (Monday, May 1) – although, like last year, the formal ‘Bike1066’ event is not taking place.

A HBC spokesperson said: “Dedicated bike parking will be provided in Pelham Place Car Park on the seafront and the Stade open space in the Old Town. We ask bikers to please park safely in these dedicated parking areas and not on the road or pavements, which can cause delays and obstruction to emergency vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, there have been instances in the past of emergency vehicles struggling to get along the seafront, and wheelchairs/pushchairs struggling to pass bikes on the pavement. All we are asking is for people to be sensible so everyone can have a great time; the many bikers who we love to see and the many spectators/visitors who also love to see the bikes. We hope you all have a great time tomorrow!”

Most Popular
    May Day Bike Run in Hastings.May Day Bike Run in Hastings.
    May Day Bike Run in Hastings.

    Those coming by car can park in the Priory Street, Carlisle Parade and Priory Meadow car parks, according to HBC.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The spokesperson added: “If you normally park your car in Pelham Place Car Park, this will need to be moved before May 1.”

    READ THIS:

    Endangered species once thought to be extinct found in Sussex

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Man taken to hospital and another person shot at with metal ball bearings in St Leonards incidents

    Brighton player ratings v Wolves: Three brilliant Albion aces score 9/10 and a very rare 10/10 for attacker

    Related topics:HastingsOld TownWolves