BREAKING

Poor Things among the New Park films in Chichester

Since winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, Yorgos Lanthimos’ surreal Poor Things has garnered 22 Bafta and Oscar nominations and has won two Golden Globes, in the Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category and Best Actress for Emma Stone. This fantastical genre-defying odyssey is at once funny, disturbing and a visual feast. With Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Definitely one for the big screen.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 06:05 GMT
Poor Things (contributed pic)Poor Things (contributed pic)
Poor Things (contributed pic)

George Clooney’s Boys In The Boat follows a group of underdog rowers at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the Olympic spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world in the 1936 Berlin Games. Joel Edgerton plays the inspirational coach getting his team race-ready to compete in the capital of the Third Reich.

The anarchic, uproarious and heart-breaking documentary Scala!!! follows the rise and fall of the world’s wildest cinema. This Chelsea-Hotel-type mecca of movie madness welcomed an eclectic crowd of artists, actors, film-makers, writers and oddballs to its uncomfortable auditorium between 1978-1993. With contributions from some of its most colourful characters, this thoroughly entertaining documentary is a must-see for anyone who loves film. Georges Bizet’s Carmen is given a modern twist in a brand-new production from the Met Opera, starring Aigul Akhmetshina as the mezzo-soprano in the title role and tenor Piotr Beczala as her lover Don Jose. A powerful and audacious opera comique.

Anne-Marie Flynn