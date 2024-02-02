Poor Things among the New Park films in Chichester

George Clooney’s Boys In The Boat follows a group of underdog rowers at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the Olympic spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world in the 1936 Berlin Games. Joel Edgerton plays the inspirational coach getting his team race-ready to compete in the capital of the Third Reich.

The anarchic, uproarious and heart-breaking documentary Scala!!! follows the rise and fall of the world’s wildest cinema. This Chelsea-Hotel-type mecca of movie madness welcomed an eclectic crowd of artists, actors, film-makers, writers and oddballs to its uncomfortable auditorium between 1978-1993. With contributions from some of its most colourful characters, this thoroughly entertaining documentary is a must-see for anyone who loves film. Georges Bizet’s Carmen is given a modern twist in a brand-new production from the Met Opera, starring Aigul Akhmetshina as the mezzo-soprano in the title role and tenor Piotr Beczala as her lover Don Jose. A powerful and audacious opera comique.