Pop into the Age UK Polegate shop to pick up a festive bargain and help raise funds

With Christmas fast approaching, the Age UK shop in Polegate is encouraging locals to pop in and pick up a festive bargain. From presents, toys and stocking fillers, party outfits and accessories, the Age UK Polegate shop has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special, whilst helping the Charity raise money to support lonely older people.

Items available include festive homeware and decorations, clothing and accessories and a range of pre-loved items including books, toys and games for even the hardest-to-please gift recipient.

It’s also the last chance for shoppers to get their hands on limited-edition items from The Wombles, who have been working with Age UK to encourage people to become more sustainable. Celebrating The Wombles 50th anniversary, products available in Age UK shops include badges, calendars and a range of greeting cards - perfect for festive gifts and stocking fillers.

The Wombles, who champion all things environmental, have been working with Age UK throughout 2023, encouraging people to support the Charity by recycling their unwanted items and donating them to Age UK shops, or by purchasing from the range of bargains in store. Since working with the Charity, The Wombles have helped bring in over 1.8million bags of donated items all of which have been sold on to be loved again, helping to raise funds for Age UK’s work supporting older people.

Submitted article

This Christmas Age UK will once again be raising awareness of older people who find themselves feeling lonely and isolated throughout the year, but especially at Christmas time. Nearly a million older people across the UK say they often feel lonely[i]. Money raised from Age UK’s charity shops helps to fund vital services, such as the Charity’s free Advice line and Telephone Friendship Services. As well as being sustainable and saving money, every purchase made in the Age UK Polegate shop will also help support older people through their hardest days.

Rachael Gale-Reid, Manager at the Age UK Polegate shop, said: “We’re excited to be getting the Age UK Polegate shop ready for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.

“Shopping in the Age UK Polegate shop is the great way of finding affordable and unique items, whilst helping to reduce waste and landfill. All items sold help raise much-needed funds for Age UK, so they Charity can continue to supporting lonely older people throughout the festive season and beyond.”

The Age UK Polegate shop is also encouraging people to donate any unwanted, quality items. People make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods and it won’t cost you a penny!