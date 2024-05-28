Popular Hastings concert series gets under way

Garry Blakeley (contributed pic)

The summer season of lunchtime concerts at Holy Trinity Hastings kicks off on June 5 with violinist Garry Blakeley presenting a programme of music including well-known melodies and his own compositions.

Concert convenor Simon Scott said: “Garry has been playing in various localities in and around Hastings for many years now, and it is with great pleasure that we welcome him back to the lunchtime concerts. This is the 32nd series of concerts, and they have been a stable feature of Hastings’ rich heritage of music events. They raise funds for the Friends of Holy Trinity, with the aim of helping towards the maintenance of this attractive Victorian church in the town centre. Entry is free, with a request for donations on the way out, and this means that the events are open to a wide selection of classical music lovers.”

Simon says he has little difficulty filling the 13 slots available each year as performers are always looking for opportunities to show off their talents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year’s season will be rounded off with a Saturday afternoon concert at 3pm on August 31, presented by the Sussex Concert Orchestra. This will be a ticketed event and discounted tickets will be on sale at the lunchtime concerts. As always, there is a variety of instruments and voices featured, with some, like Garry, returning and others performing for the first time. Daisy Noton and Siena Barr are young musicians who have played in previous seasons and are returning as they continue to develop promising careers. The Petrov grand piano will be put through its paces again, both as a solo instrument and for accompanying instruments and singers. The dust will be blown off the organ in two of the concerts too with these concerts being particularly popular.”