Popular 'Off-grid solar for beginners' workshop returns to Hastings

Energise Sussex Coast's popular free workshop on 'Off-grid solar power for beginners' will be returning to Hastings on Thursday 10 October: 6 – 8pm at the Central Hall (6 Bank Buildings, Station Road , TN34 1NG ). Slots can be booked online through Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/10octoffgrid

The two-hour workshop, which was last run in Hastings in March, is aimed at anyone interested in making a small 100% off-grid solar power system for their shed, workshop, truck, or van.

Facilitated by Arran Allison, the green handyman for Energise Sussex Coast, this free introductory workshop will explain how off-grid solar works, how to plan your off-grid system, and what materials and tools you’ll need to build it. Participants will also learn about the different components of an off-grid solar system and where to source them from.

Hosted by local community Energise Sussex Coast with the help of National Lottery Community Fund, the workshop is aimed at all levels. In particular no technical background will be needed to understand it.

Arran running a previous version of the 'Off-grid solar for beginners' workshop

Arran lives off-grid himself and has been building off-grid workshops for over 20 years – building solar systems to power stages at festivals as well as small solar projects. He is self-taught and wants to share the knowledge and skills that he’s learnt along the way.

The sequel to this workshop ('Sizing your off-grid solar system') was recently run at the Central Hall, drawing an enthusiastic group of participants from Hastings and beyond.

One of them told Energise Sussex Coast: 'Arran made the maths of working out how much equipment you would need really simple to understand. The attendees included someone wanting to put solar panels on their shed, a campsite owner and a guy who wanted to install solar power as his only energy source in a little house in the Caribbean. Arran talked through the different equipment that would be needed, advantages and disadvantages, and the likely costs. I left with a good understanding of how solar power works and the next steps to follow – whether I chose to go off-grid or just supplement my energy supply with solar power.'

The Federation of Master Builders estimates that between 200,000 - 300,000 UK homes are currently off-grid, relying on alternative energy sources like solar or wind.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.