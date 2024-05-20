Popular return of event that bowled over Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An outdoor skittles event that bowled over Eastbourne last summer is returning by popular demand.

Saffrons Sports Club will again be the venue for five evenings of fun competition during the week beginning June 10. This follows on from the outstanding success of last year’s first ever Eastbourne Skittles Championships, staged by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne.

Companies large and small - along with pubs, clubs, charities, care homes, schools, families and friends, able bodied or disabled - are invited to sign up with teams of six players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trophies will be awarded each evening to the winning team each evening. Each will compete against two others, using the original skittles format of rolling wooden bowls at nine pins, in this open-air event. The team achieving the highest score during the week will proudly lift the 2024 Eastbourne Skittles Championship trophy.

Fun nights under the summer sun – last summer’s inaugural skittles competition.

Ian Huke, one of the Rotary club’s organisers said: “This is a great event full of fun and frivolity, alongside some hotly contested competition.

“It attracts teams from all around the Eastbourne area to join in a community-wide competition open to novices as well as bowlers of any standard and offers a great occasion to relax with friends and work colleagues. Please do sign up and join in.”

Cost of entry for each team of six is £30 (£5 per team member). All monies raised during the week will go to local charities. Beer and spirits will be on sale in the Saffrons pavilion as well as hot food, coffees, teas and cakes from the rotary club’s own stall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of the event are given can be found on our Facebook page, “The Rotary Club of Eastbourne” and on our website www.eastbournerotary.org.uk