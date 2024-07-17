Pretty Woman The Musical hits the stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic film Pretty Woman hits the stage as Pretty Woman The Musical on a tour which takes it to Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from July 22-27.

Not surprisingly a useful part of the preparation for the cast was to go back and watch the original film, a landmark movie moment starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, the fairy tale of how Vivian met Edward and her life changed forever. Ore Oduba (The Rocky Horror Show, Strictly Come Dancing) is delighted to take to the stage as Happy Man/Mr Thompson in the show which features a rock score from Grammy winners Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

“When we were in rehearsals our director was very clear that the best research material we were going to have was the movie itself,” says Ore. “Every show has a different feel and obviously we all come to things with different tools and everything will always end up as a different experience but it was great to watch it. There are certain adaptations of films that have gone on to the stage that are trying to do something completely different from the movie but this is very much a spin-off of an amazing movie success that everybody loves. I went back and watched the film. It's a classic. It's an iconic movie and it's so easy to watch and the great thing is that anybody who loved the film and is coming to the show knows just how much they are going to love the show. Richard Gere and Julia Roberts has an amazing chemistry in the film.”

When the show was in Belfast, Ore was delighted to meet Bryan Adams: “He came to watch the show in Belfast a couple of weeks ago and actually the show that he came to watch was the show that I was not doing. My brilliant understudy was on but it did mean that I got to share a charcuterie board with Bryan Adams in the interval. It was the first time that he had seen our iteration of the musical and he said it was the funniest version that he had seen. And he described what was the really difficult thing about the adaptation to the musical which was that the film was very much shot in three quarter sequences. Lots of the scenes, all you see are close-ups of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts whereas obviously in the musical you have got to have 360 4D interaction with the audience. It was a really interesting insight into the process and I was really intrigued.

Ore Oduba as Happy Man. Photo Marc Brenner

“The movie was set in 89 and it was about a sex worker who is in one place and wants to be somewhere else. It is a show that very much dials into that aspirational aspect of the idea and we talked very sensitively about the whole idea of the work but that at the same time it is very much a romantic story and is very much a fairy tale and I think it's that fairy tale aspect that people really enjoy.”

Ore has now done a number of big musicals: “I have been doing various things on the stage now for six years. I spent a lot of time on the stage as a young person and having never considered it as a place where I could find myself as a professional there's definitely joy in that it's a place where I had always found that I could find a voice. I love the work, I love improving the work and I love putting on a show with fantastic people.”