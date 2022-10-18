Pulborough St Mary's C of E Primary School fireworks display: what time it starts, how much it costs
A dazzling firework display will take place on Saturday, November 12 at St Mary's C of E Primary School in Pulborough.
In addition to what is set to be a spectacular fireworks display, there will be a barbecue, bar, sweets stalls and ‘glow sticks galore’ for children to enjoy.
Gates will open at 5.45pm.
Tickets can be bought online and admission costs £6 for adults, £5 for children. Under fours go free.
St Mary's C of E Primary School is situated in Link Lane, Pulborough, RH20 2AN.