Pumpkin Spooktacular comes to Brighton

Picking Patch

A new and exciting Halloween event comes to the heart of Brighton, suitable for all ages. Pumpkin Spooktacular in Brighton is located at Preston Manor! Join in this October to celebrate a spooky pumpkin season at the Patch.

AWARDS DINNER DISRUPTION AS SKELLIE FOUND WITH KNIFE IN BACK

A guest has been found with a knife in their back at Preston Manor during “Cap’n Bad Bobs Dastardly Pirate Skeleton Award Dinner.” A call has gone out to all detectives, sleuths and nosey parkers to come and assist in finding the culprit.

Please come to Preston Manor, the most haunted house in Brighton, to help with the search!

Pumpkins houses at Picking Patch

“To die once is unfortunate, to die twice is careless” Cap’n Bad Bob (Preston Manor, 2024)

Come and get your detective’s clue book, the key to following the trail to the jail and see if you are able to solve this mystifying and baffling case of the skellie who died

twice.

“Thankfully no pumpkins were harmed during this incident” (The Picking Patch, Preston Manor 2024)

Pumpkins houses at Picking Patch

If skelly crime investigation is not your thing (or you have already solved the case), wander the historic gardens expertly decorated for Halloween taking the best Halloween shots whilst exploring previously restricted areas of the grounds.

Creep past the witch’s house and avoid her spells, through the poison garden, and into The Patch, for PYO Pumpkins (including over 10 varieties of pumpkin), Pumpkin Market and of course a bit of Pumpkin Carving.

Fly along the lawn and visit the Witch Crafts Emporium where you can get your wand, mask and hat to make that bespoke Halloween Party outfit, or you may decide that Batwing decoration is more your thing!

Relax in front of the manor with a hot chocolate or try your hand at marshmallow toasting, on a golf club no less. Spooky fun at Picking Patch, Preston Park, Brighton.

Date: 18-31st October 2024

Time: 10am-7p

Tickets: £5pp

Aged 2 and under FREE

Tickets can be purchased HERE

Location: Preston Manor Gardens, BN1 6SA

Google Maps link - https://g.co/kgs/FTCLp6m