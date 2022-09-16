Queen Elizabeth II: Lying-in-state FAQs

The Queen’s coffin will remain at Westminster Hall for the next few days before the state funeral on Monday (September 19). The hall is open 24-hours-a-day until Monday morning for members of the public to have their moment with the Queen. Large queues have formed and lots of people will be heading to the capital this weekend to pay their respects.

Where does the queue start?

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southwark Park is the back of the queue but you can track that here as this could change. As of 11.30am today (September 16) the queue is at capacity and no one can join for the next six hours. The line follows the river until you get to Lambeth Bridge. This is when the queue goes over the river, through airport-style security checks, and into Westminster Hall.

Most Popular

Lying-state-in: FAQs (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

How long is the queue?

The queue stretches five miles and the maximum length it can be is 10 miles. Keep an eye on the live tracker as when the line reaches capacity, no one will be able to join for a few hours.

What happens if I need to leave the queue, can I rejoin?

You get a coloured wristband when you join, which means you can leave for a drink/toilet break, and then return to your place. Do not attempt to save a place for someone, put up tents, or leave items unattended.

Where are the toilets?

There are more than 500 portable toilets along the route and local venue/museums are allowing people to use their facilities too. As the queue is constantly moving, this equates to toilets at least every hour.