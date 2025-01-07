Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The dates and venues for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events in Sussex this summer have been announced.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts – who was successfully treated for bowel cancer – is urging people to kick start the new year by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The charity’s events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning to Sussex this summer and anyone who signs up in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE25NY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cancer Research UK spokesperson said: “Every year around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East.

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts – who was successfully treated for bowel cancer – is urging people to kick start the new year by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. Photo: Cancer Research UK

“Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of the disease.

"Race for Life events are open to all ages and abilities. People can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course, and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.”

How to take part in Sussex

Events are being held across Sussex. Here is the full list:

Race for Life events are open to all ages and abilities. Photo: Cancer Research UK

Eastbourne: May 25 – Sports Park, Cross Levels Way 3k, 5k, 10k;

Horsham: June 1 – Horsham Park. 3k, 5k;

Hastings: June 8 – Alexandra Park. 3k, 5k, 10k;

Worthing: June 15 – Steyne Gardens, Worthing seafront 3k and 4k events;

Brighton: June 28 – Stanmer Park – Pretty Muddy, Pretty Muddy Kids; June 29 – 3k, 5k, 10k events;

Crawley: July 19 – Tilgate Park –3k, 5k, 10k. Pretty Muddy, Pretty Muddy Kids.

Adele Roberts was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma – which she affectionately refers to as Audrey. Just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, Adele set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now she is on a mission to conquer all six world major marathons including Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Mag Foundation. She is aiming to set the record for the fastest combined time for anyone with a stoma.

Adele was inspired to Race for Life by her younger sister, Lois.

Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. Photo: Cancer Research UK

Adele said: “Within the space of two years, my auntie Ann had lost our uncle Phil to cancer and then had to go through it herself – without her husband. Lois wanted to do Race for Life in tribute to auntie Ann and uncle Phil and to give back to the organisations that’d helped them. And she’s inspired me to do the same.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life – part of Phoenix Group – raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Daly, the charity’s spokesperson for Sussex, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can help beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

"Every penny raised at Race for Life truly makes a difference and powers progress. We’d love for people to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone.

"Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, ‘funding 30 years of hope and progress’.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is ‘expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK’, the charity said.

The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen, and the ‘research shaped the way the drug

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

is used to treat breast cancer today’. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone – a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org.