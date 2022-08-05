RAF Training Airplanes to gather and fly from Goodwood for celebration

More than 40 RAF training aeroplanes, from the 1930’s to the present day, with their pilots, will assemble at Goodwood airfield on the August 13 and 14.

On Sunday August 14 the aircraft will take off from Goodwood and are expected to overfly Tangmere Military Aviation Museum from around 3.30pm.

They will be celebrating the role of the RAF Pilot Training System in enabling the RAF to prevail over the Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain, 82 years ago.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the aircraft flying will be Chipmunk WP903, the aircraft in which HRH The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles learnt to fly at Tangmere.

Flying WP903 will be Group Captain Phil Pinney, Prince Charles’s flying instructor at Tangmere.

Flying will be subject to normal weather constraints.