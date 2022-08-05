RAF Training Airplanes to gather and fly from Goodwood for celebration

On Sunday August 14 the aircraft will take off from Goodwood and are expected to overfly Tangmere Military Aviation Museum from around 3.30pm.
They will be celebrating the role of the RAF Pilot Training System in enabling the RAF to prevail over the Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain, 82 years ago.
Among the aircraft flying will be Chipmunk WP903, the aircraft in which HRH The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles learnt to fly at Tangmere.
Flying WP903 will be Group Captain Phil Pinney, Prince Charles’s flying instructor at Tangmere.
Flying will be subject to normal weather constraints.
The planes will take off from Goodwood, form up over Thorney Island and Bracklesham Bay, fly overhead at Tangmere at 2.30pm, around Storrington, Brighton, Worthing, Bognor Regis and Bembridge before finishing overhead at Tangmere at 4pm.