Rain Doesn't Stop Play at Bexhill Art Society Meeting - 4 November!

The awful weather on Saturday 4th November, didn't deter doughty BAS members from fighting their way to St Augustines Church Hall!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Val Sprott, Acting Chair, read the Notices after thanking everyone for making the effort to get to the Meeting, braving the wild tempest raging outside!

The first notice was regarding the Christmas Social which will take place on Saturday 2 December – 2.30 to 4.30. BAS will supply nibbles, tea, coffee and fruit juice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a competition with members being able to enter one painting into one of the six categories on offer – with cash prizes for the winners!

Most Popular

Some paintings from the Competition

There are still some places left for the 11 November ‘Experimenting with Acrylics’ Workshop, run by Sussex artist Josie Tipler. This is open to non-members as well as to members and anyone interested should contact Jan direct.

The matter of the substantial boards and stands (currently in storage) was raised again with requests for ideas on how best to dispose of them. Some useful suggestions were made and will be followed up.

The most important information relayed at the Meeting concerned the Current Committee. Members were advised that the current Committee would be standing down at the next AGM in February and that expressions of interest from volunteers to step forward would be welcomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, despite the excellent turnout regardless of the awful weather, the anticipated Demonstrator had been turned back on her journey to Bexhill because of the dreadful road conditions .

Inpromptu portrait session

However, a Plan B was swiftly put into place and members were encouraged to take part in an impromptu practical session, using paper and a variety of different pens etc (in fact whatever could be scrounged from the Society Sales Table) to draw 15 minute portraits of each other and later in the session, working on continuous line The pictures were later displayed for everyone to look at them. The afternoon was actually therefore extremely successful, with members commenting on how much they had enjoyed it, and with lots of laughter and social chat along the way.

There were two Artists of the Month, Annette Wakeling and Kathryn Rosati who displayed their very varied and beautiful work for everyone’s great appreciation.

The Winner of the Monthly Competition was Dee Reeves, whose nostalgic picture of ploughing horses was chosen by Members’ votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next meeting of BAS (the Christmas Social) will be on Saturday 2 December at St Augustine’s Church Hall. Doors open 2pm. Meeting 2.30pm – 4.30pm.

Inpromptu portrait session