Raising a cuppa to support Sussex hospices at garden centres

A group of family-owned Sussex garden centres is set to help mark Hospice Care Week with coffee mornings taking place at its four sites across the county to raise money for local hospices.

“The events are a for our staff and customers to celebrate all the work hospices do, and the people who do it”, says Tates Garden Centre director, Sarah Mead. “This year's theme is #WeAreHospiceCare and our four sites will all be supporting their nearest hospice to celebrate everyone that makes hospice care what it is.”

Profits made on the refreshment sales at Tates coffee shops during the morning of Friday 13th October will be hands over to hospice fundraisers who will be on hand to explain the work they do locally.

At Paradise Park in Newhaven, the garden centre’s director Darren Clift says: “We are delighted after a pandemic-driven hiatus, to be reigniting our charity coffee morning partnership with St Wilfred’s. The hospices in Sussex are so important to so many and touch the lives of pour customers and their families so it is important that we show our appreciation and support with this community event. The beauty of the day is that simply by coming and enjoying a coffee with us you will be supporting the fundraising for the hospice, so we really hope you can join us.”

Tates' coffee shops are poised for action to support Sussex hospices

In Dial Post, near Horsham, Paul Smythe is general manager of Old Barn Garden Centre. He says: "My team and I are all delighted to have this opportunity to raise both awareness and f funds for St Catherine’s Hospice. It has been such a wonderful experience working with them and to create a foundation for a long-lasting relationship"

St Catherine’s Hospice provides expert end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey. Every year, the hospice cares for around 2,000 people living with a terminal illness at its hospice in Crawley, in their own homes or in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.

South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks will be supporting St Peter & St James hospice in nearby Chailey. Wendy Agate, the hospice’s relationship fundraiser says:. “I’m very pleased the hospice coffee morning has returned to South Downs Nurseries. We will be there on the morning to tell you about the valuable work we do in local community so please do come along and support the event.”

