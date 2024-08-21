Raising awareness of neurodiversity in the workplace - new book from Chichester author

Tamzin Hall (contributed pic)

A performance psychology and neurodiversity coach from Chichester is on a mission to support and raise awareness of neurodiversity in the workplace.

Tamzin Hall, aged 43, is in print with a new book The Power of Coaching – Nurturing Leadership and Personal Development (Authors & Co, £10.99, available from Amazon)

Tamzin has teamed up with nine other coaches to form part of a collaboration book, in a bid to help people understand the power of coaching and how it can change the way people think, feel and act. Only a few hours after the book’s release, it flew to number one on the Amazon book charts in six categories including coaching & mentoring peaking at number 238 of all books sold on Amazon.

“The book has been released as part of Optimus Coach Academy’s continued mission to create a ripple effect through the power of coaching, for individuals as well as within organisations, showcasing their story and their expertise.

“The Power of Coaching comprises chapters by ten coaches from diverse backgrounds including; GPs, career coaches and wellbeing coaches who all bring their own experience and expertise to life. They each share their own case studies demonstrating the impact of coaching personally and professionally.”

Tamzin said; “As a dyslexic individual, I was told by teachers from an early age that I would not achieve anything. Now, here I am as a neurodiverse number-one best-selling author. I am thrilled to be a part of this book and delighted that it has become a global best-seller. Working with Ruth and the Optimus team was absolutely amazing. I came to write this book out of a deep passion for coaching and a commitment to raising awareness of neurodiversity in the workplace. As a dyslexic founder and performance psychology and neurodiversity coach from Chichester, I've always believed in the transformative power of coaching. Seeing the billion-pound coaching industry flourish and the concept of coaching becoming increasingly mainstream, I felt inspired to contribute to this movement by sharing my insights and experiences.

“The book was a collaborative effort involving myself and nine other coaches. Our aim was clear: to demystify coaching and showcase its profound impact on individuals' thoughts, emotions, and actions. We wanted to empower readers to understand how coaching can facilitate personal and professional growth. The process of writing this book was incredibly fulfilling. It allowed me to reflect on my own journey, delve into case studies and articulate the principles and practices that have shaped my coaching philosophy. Collaborating with other coaches from diverse backgrounds enriched the project, bringing forth a tapestry of perspectives and expertise. Our target audience for the book encompasses individuals seeking personal development, professionals interested in leadership enhancement and organisations looking to foster a coaching culture. We aimed to reach anyone curious about unlocking their potential.”