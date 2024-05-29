Reconnected is Chichester art show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Makers’ Art Collective offer an exhibition at the Oxmarket Gallery, Chichester from May 27-June 9 entitled Reconnected.

Spokeswoman Sian Highwood said: “The Makers’ Art Collective are a group of artists that came together in 2017 through the Masters programme at the University of the Creative Arts, Farnham. Since then they have shown separately in various locations at home and internationally as well as together at the OXO in London and the Oxmarket, Chichester. They are thrilled to be returning to the beautiful Oxmarket Gallery for their latest exhibition. This exhibition is showcasing their recent works and is an exciting, eclectic mix of materials and processes, involving clay, glass, metal, paper, paint and textiles. The exemplary skill is evident and the joyous work is a reflection of the intimate connection the makers have to their practice.

“The themes have evolved through research both personal and academic, drawing upon notions of memory, identity, people, place and time. Through this the group reflect on their time spent redefining their craft, professional direction and their fields of exploration and practice.

“Although we come from varying backgrounds and places, physical and career wise, we love the interaction that comes from collaborating and talking about making, be it our own or others’ work. The fascination of what can be made that varies so much even from the same materials is still a genuine delight every time we meet and share our artwork. This is why we show. We love to make, to share our practice with our fellow makers and especially the public. Artwork is to prompt thought, discussion, emotion positive and negative and most importantly it is to be seen physically. For it is only when we stand in front of a piece of work can we know our response.”

Helen Twigge-Molecey, handblown glass Fungi sculptures