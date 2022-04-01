Regency-inspired costumes at Royal Pavilion show

An imaginative new exhibition at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion features beautiful costumes inspired by Regency history and created using only paper and thread.

The Regency Wardrobe features unique pieces created by artist Stephanie Smart and tell stories of seafront promenading, grand balls and musical evenings.

Imagined garments reflect the fashion, style and history of the Regency era.

Stephanie Smart with a suitably-attired gent at the Royal Pavilion

Stephanie Smart said: “The Regency Wardrobe has taken nearly three years to design and make.

“Throughout that the decoration and history of the Royal Pavilion has been a corner stone of my research.

“I’m very excited to be seeing the pieces on display in rooms that sum up the possibilities of the time and would have been known intimately by the Prince Regent himself.”

The centrepiece of the exhibition is a new dress created for the Royal Pavilion and on display in the magnificent Music Room. Symphony of Stars is a stunning life-sized court dress inspired by the architecture of the Music Room and the Chinese wallpaper in the palace.

Hedley Swain, the CEO of the Royal Pavilion and Museum Trust, said: “We are so pleased to have these beautiful, ethereal works of art at the Royal Pavilion, particularly as some of them were directly inspired by the interiors where they will now be on show. Stephanie’s creations not only complement the Regency history of the Royal Pavilion but add to its magical nature.”