Reinterpreting classic The Cat and The Canary for now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carl Grose adapts John Willard’s period piece The Cat and The Canary into a deliciously terrifying and terrifyingly funny tale.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the final play in the CFT summer season 2024. A co-production with Told by an Idiot, it runs in the Minerva from Sept 27-Oct 26.

“I was offered to adapt it for Bill Kenwright's production house a couple of years before the pandemic,” Carl recalls. “I adapted it and they did a touring production but it was killed by Covid. They got pulled and it was one of the many shows that had to be stopped and set aside. But I enjoyed doing it. I just love those kinds of thrillers, and the thing that I loved about The Cat and The Canary is that it is really, as far as I know outside of the previous gothic novels, the first time that a playwright had pulled together the idea of the creaky old house in the middle of nowhere where a family of ne’er-do-wells turn up hoping to be the beneficiaries of a will, where it's a dark and stormy night and where there is a lunatic running around. It's the kind of play that people have been riffing on ever since. Knives Out is certainly influenced by The Cat and The Canary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the piece, as midnight strikes, a storm rages over the wilds of Bodmin Moor. The surviving descendants of the long-deceased Cyrus West have gathered in his remote mansion to discover which of them is the chosen heir to his fortune.

A scene from The Cat & the Canary at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo Manuel Harlan

As the wind rattles the house, so does news that the most dangerous inmate from the nearby asylum is on the run. Menace lurks around every corner…

“The thing that drew me to The Cat and The Canary,” Carl says, “was that it was the first time that all these brilliant tropes and characters were put together on the stage. I'd certainly heard of it but I'd never read it though I heard of the various film incarnations.

“The play is set in America originally and it was set, I think, maybe 1919 and it was very much of its time, if you know what I mean. You really could not do it now. So the original commission was that they wanted something that was set in this country and not in the 1920s. They gave me carte blanche to find my own way with it and so I set it in 1950s. Coming out of World War Two is a great time to set this story with all these desperate characters coming out of something big.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love the play. I really love the original piece, and I think we have done the play. I really took John Willard’s structure but none of his dialogue remains. It's has been completely rewritten for us and we've also done a lot of work for this production to find another layer. We have brought out the humour much more and we have brought out the comedy much more and we have made the whole thing much more theatrical with this production. It has become much more playful. We are playing around with the ideas and also playing around with the idea of how we tell the story.”

A co-production with Told by an Idiot, directed by their artistic director Paul Hunter.