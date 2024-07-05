Remembering mum and friend who died following a stroke

Jason Green (contributed pic)

Jason Green is staging The Wizard of Oz in Chichester in aid of the Stroke Association – a tribute to his mum and to a friend who both passed away recently from a stroke.

Jason’s Bognor Regis-based company has been going since 2017, but this production will be its first under its new name JRW Productions. Performances will be in The Vicars Hall in Chichester from July 18-20.

Tickets are available on https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/jrw-productions/jrw-productions-the-wizard-of-oz/e-azegkr There will be an open dress rehearsal on July 18 including a Q & A session and photographs with the cast and team.

“I want the company to be an inclusive company. It's not about picking professionals and paying them. It is about giving opportunities to performers whatever their experience. It's just about gathering a community together like a family. I've been performing since I was three and I'm 32 now. It is my absolute passion. I love writing scripts and I just love all areas of theatre. I've always been inspired by the theatre and I think it was just through my family. We have been a very musical theatre-loving family and I think really I got it from my mum who we are dedicating The Wizard of Oz to. Back in January 2021 my mum (Wendy) passed away from a stroke. It was an absolute shock to the family. We just had no idea. She was 74. My mum used to love to sing herself. We were part of a choir together and she just loved to support me as well. She really wanted my theatre company to come together and to succeed. She was a really proud parent to me.”

The show is also dedicated to a friend of Jason's who also passed away from a stroke, last year – Dan England: “He was a really good friend of mine. We performed together in one of my first shows with my theatre company. And that's why we're doing this for the Stroke Association.

“I'm directing this production and I'm also going to be playing a part in the show as the Wicked Warlock so quite nasty. The Wizard of Oz was my mum's favourite story that she loved to read to me and I just thought it would be very fitting to do that story.

"It's well known and families love it and will be able to come and enjoy it. This is a story that I loved having read to me as a child.”

As for the company: “I just want to keep producing shows for families to come and enjoy and to offer lots of opportunities for performers. I want to make people happy and it's almost like I'm giving back. I'm wanting to pass on the experiences that I have had.”