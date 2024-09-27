Remembering the late actor Keith Baxter on screen - Chichester

The Critic (contributed pic)

This week Chichester Cinema pays tribute to the actor Keith Baxter on the anniversary of his death at the age of 90 last year, with a commemorative screening of Chimes at Midnight (1965) in which he played Prince Hal to Orson Welles’s Falstaff.

Baxter spent the last 40 years of his life in Selsey and then Bosham, and an introduction to the film will be given by freelance writer and ex Literary Editor of the Daily Telegraph, John Coldstream.

Ian McKellen delivers a deliciously devilish performance as the bitchy, much-feared theatre critic of 1930s London in the handsome whodunnit The Critic from acclaimed writer Patrick Marber. McKellen is joined by the stellar cast of Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong, Romola Garai, and Lesley Manville. The cinema’s Eco-season continues with a talk on Environmentalism on the Big Screen by Lynn Keltie (Saturday at 10:30am), and a moving documentary called Our Sea Forest, narrated by Chris Packham on the regeneration of an underwater kelp forest off our Sussex shores. In contrast, Amy Darya: River to a Missing Sea exposes the damage wreaked on this Central Asian river by the USSR when massive quantities of water were diverted to irrigate the cotton fields of Soviet Uzbekistan, turning the Aral Sea into a desert. Completing the environmental theme is the Beasts of the Southern Wild; in a remote Delta community a six-year-old girl faces prehistoric beasts and rising waters threatening her community.

Anne-Marie Flynn