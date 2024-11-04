Remembrance Day 2024: Here are the events taking place in the Eastbourne and Wealden area

A number of remembrance services are set to take place in Eastbourne and Wealden to mark Remembrance Day.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of residents will gather to remember those who lost their lives in the two World Wars and other conflicts in the numerous services taking place on Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11.

Here are all the events taking place to mark Remembrance Day.

Eastbourne:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of remembrance services are set to take place in Eastbourne and Wealden to mark Remembrance Day. Picture: Jon Rigby

On Sunday, November 10, a civic ceremony will be held at the Eastbourne war memorial in Cornfield Road at 10.40am.

A military parade will form along Cornfield Road from 10.25am from Bankers Corner to the War Memorial.

A civic parade will then take place from the Town Hall at 10.30am to the War Memorial where the service will begin

A Two minutes silence will be held at 11am, followed by wreath laying before the parade will follow along South Street from 11.20am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, November 11, two services will be held at the Hampden Park Memorial and at the War Memorial Houses in Victoria Drive at 10.45am.

Willingdon:

A parade will take place at 10.15am on November 10, followed by a service at St Mary the Virgin Church, Willingdon at 10.45am.

Butts Brow:

A service will be held at 3pm on November 10, at the Ruthless Memorial to honour the crew who lost their lives when the World War II USAAF Liberator bomber crashed into the Downs above Willingdon in 1944.

Hailsham:

A Remembrance Sunday Morning Service will take place at Hailsham Parish Church on Sunday morning at 9.30am.

After the service, there will be a parade to the War Memorial followed by a wreath-laying service and the playing of the Last Post. Two minutes silence will be observed at 11am.