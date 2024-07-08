Renaissance Choir in concert

The Renaissance Choir (contributed pic)

Music lovers are invited to join the Emsworth-based Renaissance Choir to enjoy a concert of choral music at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Road, Portsmouth, PO4 0DY on Saturday, July 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £2 for students and under-25s, either in advance online on the door. The website gives further background notes and also provides suggested places to park near to the church. renaissancechoir.org.uk.

Choir spokesman Simon O’Hea said: “The concert will comprise two hours of dream-time music to chill out to and to take the audience to a calmer place. The zesty Gloria by Poulenc, accompanied by Karen Kingsley, is surely one of the best-loved twentieth century choral works. It is contrasted with local composer Ian Schofield’s Stream of Life , freeing stress with the words of the Indian guru Rabindranath Tagore. The choir commissioned this piece for its 40th anniversary in July 2016 .

“The programme also contains William Byrd’s Ne Irascaris, Gitanjali Chants by Craig Hilla Johnson and John Cage’s 4/2, a Zen-inspired work of inner peace. The programme of restful delights comes from the award-winning Renaissance Choir, regarded by many as the amateur choir’s version of The Sixteen. Much of the singing is unaccompanied, interspersed with piano pieces by the renowned Karen Kingsley, and the concert features the gorgeous cathedral-like acoustic of Southsea’s Church of the Holy Spirit.