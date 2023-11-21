Residents invited to 'What Can I Join in Hailsham?' event

Are you looking to start a new hobby, take part in some volunteer work or meet new people in the area in 2024?Residents in Hailsham are invited to attend a special New Year Resolution event at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday 27th January, from 10am to 2pm, which will showcase local community groups, clubs and voluntary organisations in the Hailsham area.

The event, organised by the Hailsham Community Groups Forum (Hailsham Forward), is open to everyone to attend and representatives from local community groups will be on hand to answer questions about what they do and how new members and/or volunteers can benefit from joining them.

Organisations attending the event include Hailsham Lions Club, New Horizons Group, Demelza Hospice Care for Children, Hailsham Festival, Hailsham U3A, Wealden Citizens Advice, Hailsham Choral Society, Hailsham Bonfire Society, Hailsham Historical Society, Cuckmere Buses, Care For Carers and Young At Heart Writers.

"It’s the people of Hailsham that really make our town such a wonderful place to live and work," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira.

"One of the best ways to meet new people and benefit from new experiences is through joining one of the many clubs and community groups around the town. Therefore, I encourage residents to come along to this special event, find out more about the groups operating in the local area and perhaps join one or more of them!"

Community Groups Forum co-organiser and Business Enterprise Assistant at the Town Council, Kaylee Butcher commented: "Nearly everybody makes New Year resolutions to join or do something. Whether it’s to sign up to a gym, join a dieting class, enrol in a course, join a club, start a new hobby, meet new people and get out more… or do something of benefit in your community."

"By joining a local community group or club, you can find out about our town’s history and wildlife, drive a bus as a Cuckmere Bus volunteer, take up bowling, meet new people, take part in a variety of sports, or perhaps even assist our local community radio station – Hailsham FM – as a behind-the-scenes helper. The opportunities are unlimited."