Restoration work begins on 400-year-old hall at Weald and Downland Museum

Conservation work to Titchfield Market Hall to start this autumn at the Weald & Downland Living Museum

Titchfield Market Hall is a timber-framed structure, originally built around 1620 in Titchfield, in Hampshire. Market halls like Titchfield were once common throughout England.

This building was moved once within Titchfield itself, then following a period of rapid deterioration ending in a Dangerous Building Notice being issued and all other options exhausted, it was offered to the Weald and Downland Museum. Local builders worked on its dismantling in 1971 and it was erected by the museum team from 1972 to 1974.

Significant research and preparation has taken place over the last few years to restore the building, and work has started this month.

Visitors to the museum will have a unique opportunity to see the team of trained craftspeople in action, working on the repairs of the historic building.

Since 2021, the museum team have worked with project lead consultant Edward Morton, of The Morton Partnership to plan the conservation phases and fundraise towards this work.

The first stage is repairs to the structure itself. This will be followed by resurfacing around the building to improve access for all visitors.

Simon Wardell, museum director, said: “Despite the delays due to the pandemic, we are delighted to have got to the stage where we can now start conservation work.

"We look forward to working again with McCurdys on this important building, which stands at the heart of the museum and is recognisable to many.”

The Weald and Downland Living Museum has more than 50 historic building exhibits and is designated for the importance of its collections. Exhibits include a medieval farmstead; a working watermill producing stoneground flour; exhibitions focusing on traditional building techniques and agriculture; historic gardens; farm livestock and a working Tudor kitchen.