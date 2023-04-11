Return of the Colgate Jumble Sale

The Jumble Sale is an endangered speccies in Sussex. There are fewer of them every year.
Yes there are plenty of boot sales, but many of the sites are too wet and will not operate for a few more weeks.
One of the best Jumble Sales is held in Colgate. There will be bargains galore - bric a brac, children’s toys, vinyl, CDs, clothing, electricals, tools, garden equipment, china, books, crockery, glasses and much much more.
Every time we hold a jumble sale here, there is a queue going across the car park and down the road. Everybody is welcome - its 50p to get in but come early to get the best bargains.