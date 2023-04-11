Return of the Colgate Jumble Sale

On Saturday April 15 at 12 noon, the famous Colgate Jumble Sale will open in Colgate Memorial Hall in Blackhouse Road, Colgate.

The queue waiting for the Jumble Sale to start

The Jumble Sale is an endangered speccies in Sussex. There are fewer of them every year.

Yes there are plenty of boot sales, but many of the sites are too wet and will not operate for a few more weeks.

One of the best Jumble Sales is held in Colgate. There will be bargains galore - bric a brac, children’s toys, vinyl, CDs, clothing, electricals, tools, garden equipment, china, books, crockery, glasses and much much more.