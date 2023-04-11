Edit Account-Sign Out
Return of the Colgate Jumble Sale

On Saturday April 15 at 12 noon, the famous Colgate Jumble Sale will open in Colgate Memorial Hall in Blackhouse Road, Colgate.

By Steve GarleyContributor
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST
The queue waiting for the Jumble Sale to start The queue waiting for the Jumble Sale to start
The Jumble Sale is an endangered speccies in Sussex. There are fewer of them every year.

Yes there are plenty of boot sales, but many of the sites are too wet and will not operate for a few more weeks.

One of the best Jumble Sales is held in Colgate. There will be bargains galore - bric a brac, children’s toys, vinyl, CDs, clothing, electricals, tools, garden equipment, china, books, crockery, glasses and much much more.

Every time we hold a jumble sale here, there is a queue going across the car park and down the road. Everybody is welcome - its 50p to get in but come early to get the best bargains.

