Revelry and rivalry as the Loxwood Joust returns
and live on Freeview channel 276
Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “For three weekends, adventure, intrigue, fun and merriment will continue to weave you into the story of the people of Loxwood as the Celebration of the Boar takes place in the magical Loxwood Meadows.”
The Loxwood Joust is located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood with ample parking. Workshops, camping and banqueting experiences must be booked in advance when booking tickets at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk.
“Transporting you back to times of old, the UK’s most spectacular and immersive medieval and jousting festival is bringing full contact jousting, thunderous battles, exacting archers, mystic witches, a medieval executioner and daring displays of weaponry executed by fully armoured knights. Throughout the day the masters of their trades will teach axe throwing, crossbow archery and swordsmanship. A living history village and medieval marketplace, complete with wandering minstrels, dance troupes and a court jester will draw you into times past as traders, hawkers and food merchants entice with their traditional wares, stunning crafts and mouth-watering morsels.
"In addition, tablet weaving and chainmail craft armour will be just some of the unique workshops on offer for all ages to enjoy, with visitors also able to take part in a mediaeval ceremony, learn black-smithing or create a copper bowl or bangle too. And discover a world of mystical challenges and trails. Complete the challenges, receive a medal and be rewarded with citizenship of Loxwood!
“Exquisite banquets overflowing with meats, fruits and all of the fresh fare of the fiefdom, will be hosted in the Banqueting Marquee which boasts of an exciting new menu for 2024. Bringing the rich and fabulous flavours of medieval England to tempt and tantalise the taste buds, only the finest of dishes once found in a nobleman’s salver will grace the Loxwood Royal Feast. Prepare to be entertained, involved and immersed in time as banqueting guests become entwined into the Celebration of the Boar story!”
Danny Bacon, organiser of the Loxwood Joust, added: “We are adding new excitement and experiences to the unique Loxwood Joust festival. Last year’s ticket sell-out over all four days, including the workshops and banqueting experiences, really showed us how valued and popular the Loxwood Joust is. New for this year is an additional third weekend and an exclusive camping experience. Now with two days’ access to the festival when booked in advance, camping visitors can experience the spirit of Loxwood into the night. We have a special programme of music and comedy planned for the woodland stage and scrumptious food and drinks available.”