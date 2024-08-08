REVIEW: an evening full of laughs as The Hound of the Baskervilles plays Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Review by Amanda Rannie. The Hound of the Baskervilles, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne. Until Sat 31 Aug 2024

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s summer show by Chris Jordan for Eastbourne Theatres is the ‘Hound of the Baskervilles’, by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, adapted for the stage by Steven Canny and John Nicholson. The plot follows the original story largely accurately, and as the play started it was dark, menacing and tense, with some very well-choreographed mime performed by Ben Roddy as Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, an immediate fourth wall break at the height of the tension leaves the audience in no doubt that this play will be humorous, and a little silly throughout. From entering the theatre, the stage looked atmospheric and the set simple, yet it was lavishly painted to a high standard.

I was immediately drawn to the covered orchestra pit, made to look like a grassy path, later to be employed very effectively. The show is a 3 hander, featuring Andrew Pollard, Tom Richardson and Ben Roddy. Barely leaving the stage, these three incredibly adept character actors take on all the roles between them and barely leave the stage.

The Hound of the Baskervilles (contributed pic)

Predominantly playing Sherlock Holmes, Andrew Pollard brought enough gravitas to the character when playing Sherlock, but also showcased his range with the portrayal of the butler Barrymore and the ex-schoolmaster Stapleton. All acted so distinctly differently, including floating around the stage as Stapleton’s sister, who was joyfully funny to watch throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Roddy’s Watson had such a glint in his eye, making him highly engaging and cheeky all evening. Wonderful glances to the audience during any innuendo and humour. Tom Richardson, mainly playing Sir Henry Baskerville, gave a sensible yet silly in the right place performance, and I’m glad he ‘can’t do a Canadian accent’ otherwise the evening may have become uncomfortable.

A particular highlight of the evening was the lightning-fast recap of the first half at the beginning of act two, which was hilarious (if sometimes unintentionally) to watch, by these fine comedic actors. The set was clever and simple, being delivered around the stage by the actors themselves. Simple touches, including smoke at appropriate moments, enhanced the feel of the production. Blackout was used to great effect to turn an otherwise dull train journey into another riot of laughs and the grassy bog, over the orchestra pit, was used to great effect when Watson and Sir Henry employed amusing physical theatre by pretending to sink. Highly entertaining.

An almost farcical adaptation providing an evening of entertainment which was well rehearsed, slick and incredibly well acted. An excellently executed performance full of titters, snorts and belly laughs. 5* An amusing adaption making for an evening full of laughs.

Amanda Rannie