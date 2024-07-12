Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Review by Jorj Kowszun: Sister Act, the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, Mon 8 Jul 2024 - Sat 13 Jul 2024

Wow! This is how to do musical theatre! Amazingly powerful voices, splendid choreography, with some wonderful moments of high camp. Bright lights, clever staging and a range of memorable characters. All this combines to create a brilliant evening’s entertainment.

The action is clearly based on the Sister Act film, telling the story of the less-than-successful singer Delores (Landi Oshinowo). The police, in the form of `Steady Eddie’ (Alfie Parker), hide her in a nunnery from her gangster boyfriend Curtis Jackson (Ian Gareth-Jones) who she witnesses committing a murder. When she takes over the nun’s choir her impact is dramatic and she turns them into a successful and popular act, despite the attempts by Mother Superior (Wendy Peters) to curb her activity. Nothing like a nun, she is sassy and undisciplined, but her growing friendship with the nuns brings out a gentler side to her character.

While the film is iconic, the musical is a different and richer experience. The large-group musical numbers, full of energy and enthusiasm, have the audience dancing in their seats. The action at times is hilarious, but at other times poignant. It’s one of those shows that gives the audience a warm feeling with a perfect mix of excitement and tenderness. The costumes were great fun, colourful and glittery, with a spectacular quick-change sequence for Steady Eddie.

SISTER ACT TOUR. The Company. Photo Mark Senior

It's difficult to single out particular performances, since the stage was constantly filled with talented singers, dancers and actors. Landi Oshinowo commanded the stage with her presence, as did WendiPeters, but honestly, the whole nun’s choir demanded the audience’s attention. This is one of those shows that sends you home feeling good and is an experience not to be missed.

Jorj Kowszun