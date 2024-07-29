REVIEW: The Promise brings landmark post-war government compellingly to life in Chichester

Richard Harrington as Nye Bevan and Reece Dindsale as Herbert Morrison – photo by Helen Murray

The Promise by Paul Unwin, directed by Jonathan Kent, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, until Saturday, August 17.

Chichester Festival Theatre is doing what it does best in both its theatres right at the moment. In the main house we have got the colour and the massive spectacle of a truly superb Oliver! A few yards away, in the Minerva, hugely contrasting, rather more demanding but just as rewarding, we have got the world premiere of Paul Unwin’s The Promise, a piece which hits the stage with remarkable timing.

Just as we enter the first few weeks of a new Labour landslide in our own moment of seismic change, Unwin’s play takes us back to Labour’s 1945 landside and into the hearts and minds of the people who effectively created modern Britain.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter

Unwin’s triple brilliance is that he gives us a sense of the enormity of the moment; he also gives a feeling for the huge personalities behind it all; but maybe best of all, he recreates the clashing interplay between them all as they move towards a massive post-war house building programme and, even more significantly, the creation of the National Health Service.

Central to it all and beautifully played by Clare Burt is the forgotten firebrand Ellen Wilkinson, a powerhouse of passion and commitment who drives the dissolution of the coalition, fights for Labour to break free and espouses an agenda of compassionate radicalism – all against the growing certainty that her own time is tragically limited.

Driving change with equal ferocity is Richard Harrington’s Nye Bevan, another fine performance once again capturing the impatience of the true radical, the fire of the rebel-rouser who dares to imagine an NHS capable of carrying us from the cradle to the grave, a service which puts the whole country right behind those most in need of care. Bevan’s challenge is to take on not just the medical establishment but also the naysayers within his own party who insist he is insane even to think for a moment that his vision might be even remotely realisable. The NHS wasn’t created with complete unanimity. Unwin shows the battle behind its birth.

Throw in Reece Dinsdale’s Herbert Morrison, Miles Richardson’s Hugh Dalton and Andrew Woodall’s Clement Attlee, among others, and you have got Labour’s post-war giants – with all their egos and vulnerabilities, their manoeuvrings and their plottings. People clash and so too do concepts: Unwin’s play and fine performances all round bring them to life compellingly and persuasively.

