The cast of Dangerous Obsession. Credit Phil Stewart

Review by by Tony Flood. Dangerous Obsession, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, From July 18th to July 27th, 2024

A talented cast of three provide nail-biting suspense in Dangerous Obsession, a psychological drama by master thriller writer N J Crisp.

When an unexpected, rather creepy, visitor calls at her stylish home, Sally Driscoll sends him away, assuming he is a salesman, but he returns and claims they have met before. She finds herself at a disadvantage, partly because she is wearing a revealing sarong after a swim in her pool, but the main reason for her discomfort is that she does not know what he wants.

The man says his name is John Barrett but she cannot remember him despite the fact he knows a lot about her.

Her husband, successful businessman Mark, eventually turns up and it appears that he is who Barrett really wants to see.

The initial chit-chat drags on too long before the script allows director Phil Stewart to quicken the pace and we eventually see Barrett as a major threat rather than a boring, unwanted guest seeking sympathy for his wife's involvement in a fatal car crash.

It emerges that the mood-swinging, obsessed Barrett is about to reveal secrets that will wreck Mark and Sally's seemingly perfect life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three characters reveal flaws and provide flashpoints in unexpected twists before a shock climax.

Toby Manley, who appeared on BBC's Call The Midwife Christmas Special, brings out the aura of mystery that enables Barrett to keep us guessing about his intentions, but he could add more menace before resorting to blatant threats.

Pete Ashmore, whose television credits include Silent Witness and Holby City, and Lucy Jane Quinlan, are well cast as the husband and wife, who show a range of emotions as they are caught up in a tangle of lies. Playing the vulnerable Sally is in contrast to several of Lucy's previous stage appearances in comedies and musicals.

The excellent set design of Andy Newell, costumes by Geoff Gilder, Douglas Morgan's lighting design and sound design of Benji Clifford help create the right atmosphere for a tense, gripping drama.