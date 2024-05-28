Ringmer plans Picnic on the Green for summer Bank Holiday
"We held a really successful Picnic on the Green last year and local residents have asked us to plan and hold one again this year," said Gordon Sims, Chair of Ringmer Parish Council.
"We have invited local community clubs and village organisations to join in and they will be running a Tombola, Treasure Hunt and traditional children's games."
Live music will be provided by Linus and Lucy, Skulldummery and Work in Progress, while representatives of East Sussex Fire and Rescue, Sussex Police and St John's Ambulance will be showing off their equipment and training. There will be a WI tea and cake stand and Ringmer Cricket Club will be running a licensed bar.
"The one thing we can't predict is the weather, but we will have a large marquee on the Green if we need to take shelter, continued Mr Sims.
"It's looking like this years's Picnic on the Green will be even bigger and better than last year and I invite all Ringmer residents to save the date and join us for what will be a fun day for all ages and members of our local community."