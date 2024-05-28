Ringmer plans Picnic on the Green for summer Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ringmer Parish Council are planning another Picnic on the Green to be held this Summer Bank Holiday, Monday, August 26. The event starts at 1pm and there will be a dog show, live music, food stalls, licensed bar and games.

"We held a really successful Picnic on the Green last year and local residents have asked us to plan and hold one again this year," said Gordon Sims, Chair of Ringmer Parish Council.

"We have invited local community clubs and village organisations to join in and they will be running a Tombola, Treasure Hunt and traditional children's games."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live music will be provided by Linus and Lucy, Skulldummery and Work in Progress, while representatives of East Sussex Fire and Rescue, Sussex Police and St John's Ambulance will be showing off their equipment and training. There will be a WI tea and cake stand and Ringmer Cricket Club will be running a licensed bar.

Ringmer Picnic on the Green.

"The one thing we can't predict is the weather, but we will have a large marquee on the Green if we need to take shelter, continued Mr Sims.