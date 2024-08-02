Rod Youngs (contributed pic)

London-based American drummer Rod Youngs will be headlining at Jazz Hastings’ next session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on August 6.

As spokesman Julian Norridge says, he has been described as one of the most expressive and adept musicians on the current jazz scene: “His approach to music is intuitive, emotional and all-embracing but soundly rooted in the jazz tradition. Whether playing mainstream jazz, world music or urban contemporary, he moves seamlessly from one genre to another, always preserving stylistic conventions whilst injecting creativity and individuality.

“His journey in music began in his youth and blossomed into a distinguished career that has spanned over two decades. A native of Washington DC, Rod developed an interest in music from his father, who managed some of DC’s foremost R&B bands. He developed a life-long obsession with drums and percussion. This led to him enrolling in the DC Youth Orchestra Programme where he studied orchestral percussion. At around the same time he acquired his first drum kit and began independently developing his jazz skills. He continued his studies at Howard University and then at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester NY where he studied jazz performance.

“Since those early years, Rod’s consummate musicianship has brought him a wide variety of work including concerts, numerous recordings and sessions for radio, TV and film. He has become the drummer of choice for a formidable array of artists including Gil Scott-Heron, Courtney Pine, Hugh Masakela, Natalie Cole, Mica Paris, Abdullah Ibrahim and Julian Joseph among others.

“This session will celebrate the music of legendary American drummer Max Roach, who was born 100 years ago this year. For this special evening Rod has brought together some of the UK’s leading jazz artists: Tony Kofi on Alto Sax, Byron Wallen on trumpet, Renato Paris on drums and vocals and Larry Bartley on bass.”

Doors at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade will open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start. Tickets are £15 on the door.