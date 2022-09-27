Youngsters can enjoy some half term fun at Fishbourne Roman Palace

From October 24 to 28 there will be free activities every day for the trainee Roman soldiers at the heritage. Once signed up, soldiers will take part in military exercises in the Palace gardens and must complete a range of tasks to earn their day’s pay, under the watchful eye of the Drill Officer.

From writing their name in Roman letters to mastering sword and shield practise and spear throwing, the new recruits will learn all about what life was like for a Roman soldier. The soldiers will receive a replica Roman coin at the end of the day as a reward for completing all their tasks.

All activities are included in the cost of admission with ticket prices starting at £12 for an adult, £6 for a child and £11.50 for senior concessions. Family tickets are available at £20 for one adult and up to three children, or £35 for two

adults and up to four children.

Parking on-site is free and food is available from the café, which serves locally sourced cakes, sandwiches and drinks all day.